Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School Set to Reopen in January 2027

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 9, 2026)

The Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux is approximately 90 percent complete, with the renovated facility expected to reopen in January 2027.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, visited the school on Thursday, October 8, to assess construction progress and receive an update on the remaining works ahead of its anticipated reopening.

During the tour, officials from the Public Works Department outlined the project’s progress, confirming that the main structure, roofing and painting have been completed. The outstanding works primarily involve minor installations and finishing touches, including the installation of sinks and basins in the upstairs bathrooms. Toilets and showers are already in place.

The facility also incorporates modern construction features, including metal decking throughout the roofing system. This provides an alternative to conventional steel reinforcement in concrete slabs while offering fire-resistant properties that contribute to the building’s durability and safety.

Dr. Hanley expressed satisfaction with the progress, describing the school as a modern educational institution designed to support contemporary teaching and learning.

“This school will be one of our newest primary schools with the technology that we were longing for, in regard to smart whiteboards in all of the classrooms,” Dr. Hanley stated.

He also highlighted additional amenities, including a dedicated office for the deputy principal and a cafeteria, which are intended to improve the learning environment for students and working conditions for teachers.

The acting prime minister commended the contractors, Public Works Department engineers, labourers and other stakeholders involved in the project. He also recognised the Molineux community for helping to safeguard and monitor the development throughout construction.

“I want to thank all who have been working so tirelessly to ensure that this project comes to completion,” Dr. Hanley said.

With approximately 90 percent of the project completed, the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School is progressing towards its anticipated January 2027 reopening, when students and staff are expected to benefit from the upgraded educational facility.

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service