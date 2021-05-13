July 4th Date: Palm Beach & Orlando Jerk Festival Now the Florida Jerk Festival

Palm Beach and Orlando Jerk Festival, two of Florida’s premier food events, has completed an extensive rebranding effort that will reflect a deep dedication to festival-goer’s experience online & offline. At the core of this rebranding are a change of the structures for each festival and the modification of the name to, Florida Jerk Festival.

Coinciding with the merge of both brands, and a new logo, Florida Jerk Festival will also launch a new website (www.floridajerkfestival.com) on May 15, 2021. Once launched, visitors will be able to view both festivals on one website with the convenience of separating Palm Beach and Orlando’s information on a user-friendly platform.

Florida Jerk Festival July 4th Edition

Along with the rebrand, organizers have announced that the Palm Beach edition will take place on Independence Day, Sunday, July 4th, 2021 at the South Florida Fairgrounds located at 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL.

Early-Bird Tickets

Fans of the festival can purchase Early-bird tickets on Eventbrite ( https://bit.ly/3vPTIXc ) and visit www.floridajerkfestival.com to enter their email address for the upcoming performer’s announcement that is set to be released in the coming days.