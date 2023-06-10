Jungle Miracle As 4 Colombian Children Found Alive and (Fairly) Well After 40 Days and Nights In Amazon Rain Forest.

- Advertisement -

By Editor-June 10th, 2023.

Four children have been found alive in the Colombian jungle more than five weeks after the plane they were travelling in crashed in the thick jungle, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said.

The children from an Indigenous community were rescued on Friday by the military near the border between Colombia’s Caqueta and Guaviare provinces, close to where the small plane had crashed.

The plane – a Cessna 206 – was carrying seven people on a route between Araracuara, in Amazonas province, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, when it issued a Mayday alert due to engine failure in the early hours of May 1.

Three adults, including the pilot and the children’s mother, died as a result of the crash and their bodies were found inside the plane.

The four children, aged 13, 9 and 4, as well as a now 12-month-old baby, survived the impact. They arrived in the capital Bogota early on Saturday for medical treatment.

Narcizo Mucutuy, the grandfather of the three girls and one boy, told reporters he was delighted at the news of their rescue.

“As the grandfather to my grandchildren who disappeared in the jungles of the Yari, at this moment I am very happy,” he said.

The children are members of the Huitoto people, and officials said the older siblings had some knowledge of how to survive in the rainforest.

Photos shared by Colombia’s military showed a group of soldiers with the four children in the middle of the jungle.

“A joy for the whole country! The four children who were lost … in the Colombian jungle appeared alive,” Petro said in a message via Twitter.