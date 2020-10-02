CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– Students who sat for on their performance in this year’s sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) and the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) exams have been congratulated by the Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education on the Overseas Examinations preliminary results 2020.

“We are extremely proud of the display of resilience and perseverance by our students in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, while managing the pressure of final assessments,” said Hon. Liburd. “Commendations are also extended to the principals, teachers, parents and supporters who were instrumental in the students’ performance during this examination period.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has no doubt caused unprecedented disruptions on a global level. This year, the May/June sitting of overseas examinations were delayed and administered through a modified approach:

1. Selected exams were administered online or via Electronic Testing (E-Testing);

2. Exams were administered in Multiple Choice format (Paper 1);

3. Final grades were awarded based on the School Based Assessments (SBAs) and Paper 1; and,

4. Private candidates were given a paper 03-2 in place of SBAs since these candidates were not required to prepare SBAs.

CAPE exams were administered from July 13 to July 31. CSEC exams were administered from July 13 to August 4. CCSLC exams were administered from August 5 to August 7. However, as a result of the passage of Tropical Cyclone #9, CSEC and CAPE exams which were scheduled to be administered on July 29 were postponed and rescheduled to August 11 and 12.

During the exam period, students were required to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks, hand sanitization and temperature checks prior to entering exam centres. Physical distancing protocols were required throughout the process. As a result, candidates were expected to arrive onsite at least 45 minutes prior to the start of the examinations. Where large class numbers prohibited effective social distancing, exams had to be administered through shifts.

The following is a synopsis of the preliminary results for overseas examinations administered on Nevis:

Three-hundred-ninety-four candidates sat exams at the Gingerland Secondary School. Three-hundred-fifty-nine candidates passed, reflecting a 91.1 percent pass rate.

Six-hundred-forty-two candidates sat exams at the Charlestown Secondary School. Five-hundred-sixty-eight students passed, reflecting an 88.5 percent pass rate.

At the Nevis International Secondary School, one-hundred-seventeen 117 candidates sat exams. Eighty-five candidates passed, a 73 percent pass rate.

Three-hundred-eleven private candidates sat exams. Two-hundred-thirty passed, for a pass rate of 74 percent.

At the Nevis Sixth Form College, two-hundred-eighty-eight candidate sat CAPE Unit 1 exams. Two hundred and eighty-one acceptable grades were returned.

Two-hundred-five candidates sat CAPE Unit 2 exams. Two-hundred-two acceptable grades were returned.

“The Ministry expresses thanks to candidates for their patience and cooperation during the examination period,” said Liburd. “We also take this time to say kudos to the Examinations Unit and other education officials at the Department of Education, principals, invigilators and school ancillary staff for ensuring that the examinations were administered seamlessly while observing the new protocols.

“We look forward to releasing additional details in the upcoming weeks.”