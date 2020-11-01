Regional/International News Jury Trials Could Be For The Chop In Barbados. By Jonathan Mason - November 1, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo: Barbados Government Information Service. It is possible that the Barbados judiciary is considering trials without juries. BRIDGETOWN, Barbados–Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Dale Marshall, is awaiting further dialogue with members of the Bench and Bar on the possibility of implementing Judge Alone Trials in Barbados. Judge Alone Trials may also be known as ‘bench trials’ in some jurisdictions, and are usually available in any case where the defendant would prefer to be tried by a judge alone, and not by a judge and jury. Marshall made this disclosure after the swearing in of Barbados’ fifth Chief Justice, Patterson Cheltenham, by Governor General Dame Sandra Mason at Government House today. Mr. Marshall indicated that the matter was first raised by former Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson, who retired before it could be properly explored. However, the Attorney General noted that the biggest advantage of a Judge Alone Trial was that it would eliminate the need for a jury. “A lot of time and effort is spent by the judge reviewing the evidence, giving directions to the jury so the jury can then go away and deliberate,” he said. Mr. Marshall pointed out that in contrast, having heard the evidence, a judge would be in a position to evaluate the evidence and give a decision, thereby eliminating the time that was spent dealing with a jury during a trial. “There are some things more quickly grasped by a judge who is a judicial mind that jurors would take a bit of time to deal with. But the fact is that anytime that you are moving away from the venerable notion, or venerable principle, that a person in serious cases should be tried by a jury of his peers, careful consideration has to be given to it,” he outlined. The Attorney General stated this was a matter that would require careful consideration, as a trial by jury was something that Barbados had from the time there was a judicial system. The right to a trial by a jury of one’s peers was enshrined in British law long before Barbados became a colony, but the same right does not necessarily exist in jurisdictions that have a history as colonies or territories of Spain. However the Barbados government has indicated in a number of recent initiatives that it may wish to distance itself from its British heritage. “We would have to reflect carefully on any effort to take away (the right to trial by jury),” Marshall remarked. It is not known whether the move towards Judge Only Trials is related to the problems of safeguarding a jury during the time of Covid-19 quarantines and precautions, as the Barbados government press release of yesterday does not address that issue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Regional/International News Oh, No! Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90. James Bond Actor First Starred In Dr. No, Filmed On Location In Jamaica. Regional/International News CARICOM Virtual Summit Issues Communique On “Exchange Of Views” With UN Secretary-General. Breaking News All Aboard! Big Boats Back, But Not Yet. Regional/International News Air Antilles Announces More Flights To Barbados. Regional/International News Trinidad Torturer To Be ‘Reframed’. Regional/International News Saint Lucia Celebrates Taiwan Links With Lantern Competition. POPULAR Peter Greenberg interviews PM Harris about COVID-19 response November 1, 2020 Jury Trials Could Be For The Chop In Barbados. November 1, 2020 Teenager tragically dies after ferry accident October 31, 2020 Oh, No! Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90. James Bond Actor... October 31, 2020 CARICOM Virtual Summit Issues Communique On “Exchange Of Views” With UN... October 31, 2020 Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 30th October, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 23rd October, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 16th October, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 9th October, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 2nd October, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 25th September, 2020