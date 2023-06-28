Just Stop Cricket: Oil Protestor Caught Bairstow, Bailed Police.

- Advertisement -

June 28th, 2023.

Demonstrators from Just Stop Oil invaded the pitch at the Ashes cricket test match in London on Wednesday and threw orange powder across the grass, but England’s wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow caught up one of the protesters, tucked him under his arm, carried him off the pitch, and dumped him at the boundary.

Some commenters remarked that the protester was lucky that Bairstow did not drop him, a reference to several potential catches missed by the Yorkshire wicketkeeper in last week’s England vs Australia test match in Birmingham.

Just as the second over of the morning session at Lord’s was about to start, two Just Stop Oil protesters raced onto the pitch and attempted to throw orange paint across the main playing area.

Jonny Bairstow showed officers how to deal with the saboteurs as he took matters into his own hands, to the delight of fans at the ground.

Three people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated trespass, the Metropolitan Police said.

The two young people who burst onto the pitch were both wearing white t-shirts that identified them as eco-activists from Just Stop Oil.

Marshals and players were quick to respond, and the protesters were swiftly removed from the area.

Jonny Bairstow ran straight up to one of the activists and simply picked them up in his arms as he walked towards security marshals at the edge of the spectator stands.

As he reached them he handed the protester over and returned to the pitch.

Bairstow did then have to briefly leave the field to change his top, after it was covered in orange powder, before returning ahead of Broad starting his spell from the Nursery End.

The second activist was tackled by security staff in bright blue jackets before being escorted off the pitch.

Although the duo did succeed in throwing some orange paint, they were blocked from throwing it onto the batting area by players from both England and Australia. Some orange powder did land on the playing square, but was cleared by groundstaff with brooms and the game resumed after a short delay.

Police were pictured carrying the protesters out of the grounds shortly afterwards.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: ‘We are aware of protesters on the Lord’s Cricket Ground pitch today, Wednesday, 28 June. Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody.’

What is Just Stop Oil?

Just Stop Oil is an environmental activist group founded after Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, with organisers from both at the helm.

The group wants the government to halt new licences for the exploration of oil and other fossil fuels in the UK.

It describes itself as “a coalition of groups working together to ensure the government commits to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production”.

The government plans to license more than 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025. Just Stop Oil has attempted to disrupt a number of sporting events in the UK, including the Grand National National steeplechase, and an international rugby match. It has also infuriated drivers in the London area by blocking traffic.

Sources: BBC, Daily Mail.