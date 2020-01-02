Justice Trevor Ward QC, reminded the police of their significant contribution to the justice system and recommended ways officers could improve their performance in court while serving as guest speaker at a recent Commissioner’s Lecture.

“It is the interest of justice that innocent persons go free, but it is also in the interest of justice that guilty persons are convicted and you are at the forefront of that fight for justice and therefore the manner in which you prepare and present your cases will impact eventual outcomes,” said Justice Ward.

He encouraged officers to be fully prepared for court proceedings, to keep proper notes and to study their cases inside out so they can be confident in answering questions as they arise during a trial.

Justice Ward added the lead investigator on any case is viewed as a coordinator and should be versed in all areas of the case whether it be forensics, liaising with other departments, dealing with victims or the preparation of statements, and encouraged the High Command to invest in buying and updating equipment where necessary to aid officers in their investigations.

Justice Ward commended the officers who consistently performed at a high standard in court and encouraged them to help others elevate themselves to that standard, and thanked the High Command for affording him the opportunity to address the gathering.

“While solving crime is the first step, peace and order is sustained when the justice system runs its full distance and persons are brought to trial and put on trial with the expectation that a just outcome will be the result,” he added.