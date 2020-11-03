BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Volunteer Corps Programme in St. Kitts has received a commitment from the Juvenile Justice Reform Project (JJRP) to supply tools and equipment to support its activities.

The Corps was launched in 2018 by the Department of Youth Empowerment. The volunteers engage in many community-service engagements including beach clean-up, tree planting, elderly assistance projects and reef protection. Officials expect the support from the JJRP to include donations of garbage bags, rakes, respirator masks, reflective vests, street cones, gardening tools, paintbrushes, goggles and snorkelling gear.

Minister of Youth, the Honourable Jonel Powell, said the donation would assist the volunteer programme in fulfilling its mandate to enhance employability through experiential learning.

Pierre Liburd, Director in the Department of Youth Empowerment, said the positive experiences the Volunteer Corps provides to its members, as well as to the community, make it a perfect candidate for JJRP support, which receives funding from the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Liburd said the Volunteer Corps will expand its relationship with the JJRP by assisting youth who could benefit from diversion programming.

“It’s an opportunity for them to be a part of something different and positive,” Liburd indicated, noting that the initial engagement will be just over three months.

It is hoped that the process of giving back would help to improve the attitudes of young people as they make a meaningful contribution to society.