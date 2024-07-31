Kadedra Lewis Crowned Miss Culture Swimwear 2024, St. Clair Rawlins Wins Mr. Kool Competition 2024

The competition was held Sunday, July 28, at the NEDACS Cultural Complex.

Miss Lewis amassed a total of 840 points on her way to victory, with Miss Carib Jack, Nangela Semple scoring 801 points to earn first runner-up, and Miss Caribbean Digital Displays, Shaquoya Flanders scored 781 points for the third runner-up spot.

Mr. Kool 2024 St. Clair Rawlins earned a crown-winning 831 points. In the first runner-up position was Mr. Nevis Tourism Authority Eliesel Dorset with 778 points, and runner-up went to Mr. Department of Agriculture Devonté Liburd with 720 Points.

Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn congratulated the winners and other contestants of the first pageant of the Culturama 50th Anniversary Celebrations.

“All of the hype surrounding the Miss Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Competition climaxed at the Complex on Sunday evening and the show did not disappoint.

“Heartiest congratulations to Miss Kadedra Lewis and to our new Mr. Kool Mr. St. Clair Rawlins. I also want to congratulate the runners up and all other participants. Without their contribution there would not have been a show.”

The Minister of Culture thanked the Culturama sub-committee for a top-notch production, and also the patrons for the massive show of support.

“The show was exciting from the get go; it was competitive, and it started on time. The contestants were at their very best.

“It was a high-quality production and I must congratulate the sub-committee. Kudos and congratulations to all of the participants for giving the capacity audience an enjoyable and memorable evening.”

The Hon. Evelyn also extended congratulations to Nevis’ new Junior Calypso Monarch Mighty J, first runner-up Mighty Zen, second runner-up Lady B, and third runner-up Princess Kali.

He invited the general public to attend all of the remaining pageants and competitions, and encouraged persons to turn out in their numbers to all of the Culturama 50 fringe activities as well.

The Republic Bank Mr. and Ms. Talented Youth Pageant will take place at the NEDACS Cultural Complex on July 30; the SKNANB Soca Monarch Contest at Cultural Village on August 01; the TDC Senior Kaiso Finals at the Cultural Complex on August 02; the Bank of Nevis Ltd. Ms. Culture Queen Pageant at the Cultural Complex on August 04; Emancipation J’ouvert Jump Up on August 05; and Culturama 50 Grand Street Parade and Last Lap on August 05.

The complete calendar of events can be found on the Nevis Culturama Festival’s Facebook page