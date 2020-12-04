BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Explorers Youth Club is set to introduce a class in sewing and embroidery for interested members as it expands on alternative activities to keep young people positively engaged, and away from antisocial elements.

The class was made possible after a donation of six sewing machines and substantial quantities of thread and other embroidery-related material. The donation was from Reverend Sonia Carr and family members William and Rondon Carr. The family owns KARRON’s Fabrics located in Basseterre.



Head of the Explorers Youth Club, Inspector Rosemary Isles-Joseph, accepted the donation at a December 1 ceremony.

Rev. Carr expressed strong support for the Explorers Movement. She extended high commendation to the officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, who head up the clubs spread across various St. Kitts communities.

Rev. Carr noted that it was essential to engage young boys and girls in meaningful activities, especially those that encourage the development of skills that can lead to entrepreneurship. She advised Inspector Isles-Joseph to hire a qualified instructor in sewing and embroidery to facilitate the classes and pledged to pay for the services of the instructor.

Inspector Isles-Joseph thanked Rev. Carr for the “generous donation.” She added that the machines will greatly benefit the club members that sign up for the embroidery and sewing classes.

It is anticipated that the classes will be held at the Explorers Headquarters and Campsite Building, which is being constructed by the government at Mol-Phil Extension, Phillips Village. The building is close to completion.