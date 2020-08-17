BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- “Keeping COVID Out by Cleaning Up,” was the theme of a community clean-up on August 15, sponsored by the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council and other stakeholders on August 15 at the Aquifer area and Fisheries Complex.

“The Aquifer was one of the most pressing areas for clean-up, because it supplies most of the water in East Basseterre,” explained Chairperson of the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council, Mrs. Diannille Taylor-Williams.

She said that some of the items found around the area were old refrigerators, washing machines and various household supplies.

The clean-up crew comprised approximately 80 persons, with 30 volunteers from the Department of Youth, who filled more than 120 large black garbage bags and two dumpsters with waste materials found at the Aquifer and Fisheries Complex.

Mrs. Taylor-Williams identified the Fort Thomas area and surrounding areas as the next place designated to be a part of the community clean up.

The event was organised by the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council, the Ministry of Tourism, the Solid Waste Management Corporation, the Department of Environment, Skills Training Empowerment Programme and the Parks and Beaches Unit.