Tamaño letra:

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) The Kenyan authorities verify that the Cuban doctors kidnapped in Kenya are well, and efforts will continue for their safe return to their country,” said Inés María Chapman, vice president of the Cuban Council of Ministers, in contact with the national press on Monday.

Doctors Landy Rodriguez and Assel Herrera Correa were kidnapped on April 12 while on their way to the Mandera hospital near the Somali border.

Chapman explained that as part of his participation in the Summit of African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries, held December 9-10 in Nairobi, Kenya, she held meetings with the authorities of that African nation, including the president, Uhuru Kenyatta, “with whom we had a broad dialogue,” he said.

“Our country, our government and the Ministry of Public Health are permanently aware of how both doctors are and how they are in contact with their families in Cuba,” Chapman reiterated, according to Cubadebate.

She added that the Cuban delegation held meetings with the medical collaborators in Nairobi, who are well, and expressed their commitment to continue working, serving the homeland and the Kenyan people.

I