BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — More congratulatory messages continue to pour in from friendly countries to the government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for its 37th Anniversary of Independence.

In a message to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya said:

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I convey to Your Excellency and through you to the government and the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis our sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your country’s 37th National Day.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta reflected on the strong ties between both countries.

“As we join you in commemorating this special day, I wish to recognize the warm and cordial relations that exist between our two countries. I appreciate the efforts of collaboration that are being made in pursuit of deeper engagement with particular reference to Agriculture, Culture, Education and Training, Trade and Industry, Tourism and Sports, research and capacity. Kenya continues to focus on exploring and enhancing stronger linkages with St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The letter continued: “Excellency, as members of the Organisation of the African Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), and in the spirit of south-south cooperation, our two countries continue to work together towards a common goal of prosperity for the mutual benefit of our people. I assure you of my dedication to work closely with you and other partners to champion and drive the agenda for an equitable and more inclusive world.”

Also, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Caracas extended best wishes and congratulations on behalf of His Excellency Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, in a letter to Foreign Affairs Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley.

The Embassy used the occasion to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation in St. Kitts and Nevis the assurances of its highest consideration.

St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Poland established diplomatic relations on June 23, 2009, while diplomatic relations were established with the Republic of Kenya on September 22, 2016. Nationals of the Federation enjoy visa-free access to both countries for 90 days.