Kenyan Court Convicts Venezuelan Diplomat of Murder

A Kenyan court on Wednesday convicted a Venezuelan diplomat over the murder of the Latin American nation’s acting ambassador 10 years ago at her official residence in the capital, Nairobi.

Dwight Sagaray, who was the Venezuelan embassy’s first secretary, was found guilty of the killing of Olga Fonseca on 27 July 2012.

Three Kenyan nationals who had been charged alongside Mr Sagaray were also convicted.

The diplomat was tried for the murder after his diplomatic immunity was waived by Venezuela.

The court found that Mr Sagaray was heading the mission before the arrival of Ms Fonseca and was angered by her presence since he wanted to continue overseeing the embassy, Reuters news agency reports.

Ms Fonseca, 57, was killed less than two weeks after she started her new role in Nairobi on 15 July.