Officer Kerran Nicholas claimed the Constable of the Year title for the second time at an awards and dinner event held at the Occasions Entertainment Arcade Saturday, Feb. 29.

Officer Nicholas, who works in the Task Force Unit, previously won the prestigious award in 2016. He thanked everyone who he deemed instrumental to his development and encouraged his colleagues to use the occasion to give them the will to work even harder.

Constable Trevin Mills of the Violent Crimes Unit was first runner-up and Constable Colin Cupid of the Beat and Patrol Department was named second runner-up.

A number of Officers based in Nevis are short-listed annually for the awards, with the finalists featured at the event with their profiles read during the ceremony. On Saturday, nine Officers from Division ‘C’ in Nevis were recognised for going above and beyond the call of duty in their respective departments by dedicating themselves wholeheartedly to protecting and serving the Federation.

Other finalists were Constables Kesha Mills of the Special Victims Unit, Damian Dasent from the Cotton Ground Police Station, Glenville Nisbett from the Newcastle Police Station, Nabil Ali from the Traffic Department, Asif Rohoman from the Gingerland Police Station and Kevin Davis from the Criminal Investigation Department.

Now in its seventeenth year, the event is planned and coordinated by the Strategic Planning Group for Division ‘C’. Each department and outstation is allowed to nominate their best performing Constable. Nominees are judged based on several key areas including attendance and punctuality, appearance, productivity, discipline, leadership, attitude towards others and response to emergencies.