BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — ‘Whatever my mind can conceive and believe I can achieve’ is the key message being relayed to students at the start of the 2020-2021 academic school year. This message reflects overcoming the unique challenges of 2020.

“The mind is a very powerful tool and can be used to accomplish many daunting and almost impossible tasks,” said Dr. Debbie Isaac, Chief Education Officer during the Sept. 7 reopening ceremony of the new school year at the Antioch Baptist Church. “As we convey this message to our students, let us do so with the conviction that we believe that in spite of the many challenges that we may face this year due to the new normal, that according to what we let out minds dwell on is what helps us top shape and fashion our destiny.

Dr. Isaac indicated that the key message is timely and quite appropriate as the 2020-2021 school year will be very different.

“This school year will be marked with many adjustments,” said Dr. Isaac. “As we seek to adapt to the new normal, change is inevitable. When we are able to embrace change, we become more resilient and more productive.

“The reopening of schools will be faced with varied outcomes,” she said. “In spite of all these changes and adjustments, the teachers’ positive attitudes will go a long way to help the students adapt and focus on the importance of their education and the need to maximize the opportunity of being in school once again.

“The administrative teams at every educational institution will seek to get a good start,” said Dr. Isaac. “This will require the support of all who would be in the working space.”

Dr. Isaac encouraged everyone to embrace the new academic year with God in mind. She noted that the Ministry of Education is grateful to all stakeholders who have shown support to help chart the way to the reopening of schools.

Parents, guardians and teachers are encouraged to constantly remind themselves and students of the three w’s – wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance.