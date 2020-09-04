Quito, Ecuador–September 2nd 2020–Argentine midfielder Sergio Lopez Monday became the first player worldwide to face sanction for kissing a soccer ball and thus breaking rules to prevent COVID-19.

During the fifth day of fixtures, Lopez, who plays for Quito-based Aucas in Ecuador’s top competition Liga Pro infringed health norms that have been introduced for league games.

Lopez picked up the ball and kissed it at the end of the game to celebrate his team’s 1-0 victory. However tears of joy quickly turned to tears of woe when he was fined $1200 for a breach of biosecurity rules.

The tournament resumed two weeks ago, after a five-month hiatus due to the pandemic. On August 16, the league’s disciplinary committee cautioned five players for exchanging jerseys with rivals.

The main soccer federations in the world have adopted similar preventive measures, aiming to continue the tournaments safely.

Europe was the first continent to hold closed-door matches and apply PCR tests to all players on a regular basis. New rules involve disinfected balls, mandatory COVID-19 tests, elbow bumps, and empty seats.

Also, there is less hugging in goal celebrations now, and everyone not on the pitch had to wear a face mask, except for the head coaches, who need to shout instructions to the players.

Five other players in Ecuador were fined $1,200 for swapping shirts, which is also banned, in a match on August 16.

And two teams in Ecuador were fined for not falling in line with new rules: Liga de Portoviejo for not providing a first aid kit; and Barcelona SC for not providing sanitizing gel or alcohol.

Ecuador has recorded 114,000 infections and nearly 6,600 deaths due to the coronavirus. Authorities have also reported about 3,700 additional deaths likely due to the virus, so biosecurity is no joking matter in the futbol-mad Andean nation, and takes precedence over soccer customs, as Lopez has now found out.