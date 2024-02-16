Kick’em Jenny Reported To Be ‘Back To Normal’ After Seismic Activity.

- Advertisement -

New reports from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC), in Trinidad, have indicated that the activity at the Kick ‘em Jenny underwater volcano, 5 miles offshore to the north of Grenada, has returned to normal.

And, while the alert level remains at yellow, the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) has indicated that there is no need for any action to be taken at this time.

However, DEM Director, Kerry Hinds is urging members of the public to continue monitoring the situation and to follow the DEM and the Barbados Government Information Service on its various media platforms for updates.

Between 11:14 p.m. on February 9 and 3:00 a.m. on February 11, an increase in seismic activity at the submarine volcano was recorded. However, that activity has subsided in magnitude and frequency to almost a complete stop since February 11.

There are currently four seismic stations monitoring Kick ‘em Jenny. In 2018, there was a period of high-level Kick ‘em Jenny seismicity that was not followed by an eruption. There was a similar occurrence between April 11 and June 5, 2020.

Officials at the SRC, the DEM, and other disaster management agencies throughout the region will continue to monitor any activity at the volcano. Members of the public will again be alerted of any significant changes.

The first record of the volcano was in 1939, although it must have erupted many times before that date. On 23–24 July 1939 an eruption broke the sea surface, sending a cloud of steam and debris 275 m (902 ft) into the air and generating a series of tsunamis around two metres (6.6 ft) high when they reached the coastlines of northern Grenada and the southern Grenadines.

A small tsunami also reached the west coast of nearby Barbados, where “a sea-wave” suddenly washed over a coastal road, most likely at Paynes Bay.

The volcano has erupted on at least twelve occasions between 1939 and 2001 (the last being on December 4, 2001), although no subsequent eruption has been as large as the 1939 one, and most were only detected by seismographs. The larger eruptions have also been heard underwater or on land close to the volcano as a deep rumbling sound.

Sources: Barbados GIS, Wikipedia.