Kidnapped Father Of Indigenous Colombian Footballer Freed, Now Captors Plead Poverty.

But the rebels held 58-year-old Luis Manuel Díaz for 12 days before releasing him to a delegation composed of officials from the United Nations and the Catholic Church.

It is not known if any ransom was paid.

Luis Manuel Diaz was the founder and amateur coach of the only football academy in Barrancas, where his son showed promise from a very young age.

Known locally as “Mane,” Diaz Sr. is credited with aiding the meteoric rise of the Liverpool and Colombia striker.

Acquaintances have told AFP he sometimes sold food he cooked himself to pay for his son’s trips to Barranquilla, the city where “Lucho” Diaz had his debut.

The younger Diaz has played for his country 43 times and is the first Indigenous Colombian to make it to world football’s top echelons.