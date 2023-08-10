Kidnapped Nurse And Child In Haiti Set Free, Says Charity.

“It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti. Today we are praising God for answered prayer,” the statement said.

The organization asked that no one contact Dorsainvil or her family saying, “There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation.”

There are no details available on how the woman and her daughter were freed, whether a ranson was paid, who kidnapped them, or any other information about what happened in the 13 days after the pair were abducted.

Haitian National Police told CNN they couldn’t comment on the matter because it’s still under investigation.