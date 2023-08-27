Killer Gang Massacres Protesters In Haiti With Machine Guns. At Least 7 Dead.

“Police should have stopped them from going,” Mr Jean said. “It’s extremely horrible for the state to let something like this happen.”

In the last few days two telecoms companies, Digicell Haiti and Access Haiti have reported having their fiber-optic cables cut, leaving large numbers of residents without communications. It is presumed that the cable cutting is sabotage and the work of gangs.

Decades of instability, disasters and economic woes have left Haiti one of the poorest and most violent countries in the world.

Gang violence has soared since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, which led to much of the Caribbean country’s territory falling out of government control, so now around 80% of the capital is controlled by gangs.

Turf wars have since driven a surge in refugees, severe food shortages, murders, kidnappings and sexual violence.

UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said that in the year to 15 August, at least 2,439 Haitians had been killed, 902 injured and 951 kidnapped.