Killing of Artist Brothers Shatters Mexico City’s Veneer of Safety

The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.

Ravaged by powerful cartels battling for control of territory, as well as a justice system marred by corruption and malfeasance, Mexico saw more than 35,000 murders last year.

That the killing took place in Roma Norte, a trendy neighbourhood in the heart of the Mexican metropolis far from rougher outer suburbs, made these latest killings seem all the more shocking.

With its tree-lined streets, cool cafes and bespoke clothing stores, Roma Norte has long been characterised by a bohemian vibe, and it was vaulted to global stardom after the release of Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-winning 2018 film Roma.

The neighbourhood has become a tourist hotspot, and increasingly attracted digital nomads seeking to take advantage of rents in pesos while working remote jobs paid in dollars or pounds.

But long before the expats took over, Roma already had an artsy vibe.

The murdered brothers, Jorge and Andrés Tirado, 35 and 27 respectively, fit the mould of so many young hipsters who call Roma home: Jorge was a musician, his brother Andrés a burgeoning actor who studied theatre at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.