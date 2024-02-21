Kilogram Cocaine Bag Found Near Tobago Mystery Wreck, As Consultants Are Brought In To Deal With Oil Spill.

- Advertisement -

A black plastic garbage bag containing more than a kilogram of cocaine has washed up on a beach near the spot where a mysterious barge capsized and spilled oil off the coast of Tobago, local police revealed on Monday.

The cocaine, with an estimated street value of $75,000, was found “washed ashore” at Cove Estate on Tobago, police said in a statement.

Authorities have not linked the drug find to the capsized vessel, which is lodged on a reef about 500 feet from Cove Estate, however the find was not far from the wreck.

Intrigue surrounds the vessel which capsized on February 7 in waters off the Caribbean island, having made no emergency calls and with no sign of any crew.

As a trail of oil leaked into the ocean at the height of the tourist season, authorities last week determined at least two vessels — the barge and a tugboat — had been involved in the accident.

The national security ministry said the barge had been tugged from Panama, and appears to have been bound for Guyana.

The oil spill has affected about 10 miles of Tobago’s coastline, and the cleanup is still underway. Last week, Prime Minister Keith Rowley declared a national emergency as crews raced to contain the spill.

The island’s Emergency Management Agency has posted dozens of images and videos on social media showing the 330-foot-long ship and crews scrambling to clean up the oil spill. Divers spotted the name “Gulfstream” on the craft’s side but still no little about the vessel or where it came from.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago announced Tuesday that it is partnering with international experts to remove the wreckage of a barge that capsized in nearby waters and caused a major oil spill.

T&T Salvage, a Texas-based company, and QT Environmental, of Minnesota, will work with local officials to also clean up the spill that has contaminated waters and beaches in the eastern Caribbean nation, according to its Ministry of Energy.

The spill occurred nearly two weeks ago, prompting the government to declare a national emergency and forcing the closure of at least two schools.

Divers are expected to find and plug leaks on the overturned barge while crews deploy an underwater oil-detection system, officials said.

In addition, the government hired a remote operated vehicle to help with the ongoing work.

Authorities are still seeking more details, including the location of the tugboat and its owner.

Trinidad’s Fishermen and Friends of the Seas, a nonprofit organisation, has questioned who will pay for the cleanup costs and compensate fishermen whose livelihood and equipment were affected by the spill.

Sources: AP News, CBS.