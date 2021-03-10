BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — They swooped down and headed for the Palace where the King was wondering what went wrong, after having lost all but two games, and showing scant respect for the King they made the situation worse by clawing him.

On the evening of Tuesday, March 9, during the seventh segment of play in the second round of the St. Kitts National Domino Association tournament at the New Town Community Centre, Eagle Claws Domino Club soundly beat King Balang Domino Club 26-4, a feat that earned them a bonus point.

For Eagle Claws, who completed the feat in style being the first team to report a win for the night at 8:58 pm, Lionel ‘Nabal’ Nisbett and Ryan St. Marie won a whopping eight games without loss, while Austin Williams and Keith ‘Blue’ Eddy won five games and lost two.

Another interesting game witnessed at the New Town community centre saw the battle of the siblings where Newcomers I Domino Club beat Newcomers II Domino Club 26-20.

For Newcomers I, Desroy Tate and Ricky Johnson won three games and lost two, while Shaquille Sewell and Ricky Johnson won two games losing none. For Newcomers II, Keith Matthew and Daniel Jacob won four games and lost two, while Keith Matthew and Lawson Liddie won three games and lost one.

Three games of the evening were closely contested, which saw points standing leaders Terminal Boyz Domino Club beat Masters of the Domino Art Form Domino Club 26-22; Lodge Domino Club beat Poor Man Pocket Domino Club 26-22; and Spartans Fig Tree Domino Club beat Til Ah Marnin Domino Club 26-22.

In the sixth game of the evening, Los Fuertes del Domino were in their elements when they outclassed Latecomers Domino Club 28-12 points.

Points standing after seven segments of play in the second round: Terminal Boyz, 78 points; Poor Man Pocket, 68 points; Los Fuertes, 61 points; Masters, 60 points; Spartans Fig Tree, 48 points; Newcomers I, 47 points; Til Ah Marnin, 42 points; Eagle Claws, 41 points; Lodge, 40 points; Latecomers, 35 points; Newcomers II, 21 points; and King Balang, 10 points.

The competition, which is sponsored by the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis – Platinum Sponsor, First Federal Credit Union, Best For Less Trading Ltd, The Craft House, and NAGICO Insurances, continues on Thursday March 11 at the New Town Community Centre starting at 6:00 p.m. with the teams meeting for the eighth segment of play in the second round of the competition.

Order of play: Points standing leaders, Terminal Boyz will come up against King Balang who are at the bottom of the points standing table; Eagle Claws will attempt to claw Latecomers; Spartans Fig Tree will be raiding Poor Man Pocket; Lodge will be checking it out Newcomers I; Masters will face Newcomers II; and Los Fuertes del Domino will battle it out with Til Ah Marnin.

Newcomers II player, Moschina Cramer makes a calculated move as her team overcome sister-team Newcomers II Domino Club 26-20 at the New Town Community Centre on Tuesday evening.