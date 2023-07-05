King Charles Conquers Scotland, Takes Crown Jewels.

The national thanksgiving service at St Giles’ Cathedral will also feature a new sword named after the late Queen Elizabeth. It echoes an event held in 1953 to celebrate her accession to the throne.

Before the service the crown jewels were brought from Edinburgh Castle to St Giles’ in a procession down the Royal Mile involving about 100 people from various aspects of Scottish life.

More than 700 members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force were part of the procession.

The King and Queen Camilla left the Palace of Holyroodhouse – their official Scottish residence – by car for a separate procession up the Royal Mile to the Kirk.