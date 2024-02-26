King Charles Left “In Tears” By Support Messages After Cancer Diagnosis.

- Advertisement -

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Friday about King Charles III’s heartfelt response to the overwhelming public support he has received in messages since his cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

The Palace also disclosed that over 7,000 letters and cards have poured in from around the world, expressing solidarity with the King.

The statement said that the King has been deeply moved by the many messages of support he has received, often finding himself “reduced to tears” by the outpouring of well wishes, CNN reported.

Touchingly, the statement added, “Such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” Charles said.

The British monarch also said the messages had “reduced me to tears most of the time.”

On February 6th, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III, 75, had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. He would temporarily step back from public engagements while undergoing treatment.

The diagnosis came following a hospital procedure for an enlarged prostate in January.

While King Charles had paused public appearances, he recently resumed his official duties remotely. He was seen meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a video call, marking the continuation of their weekly encounters.

Despite ongoing treatment, the King remains active as head of state, conducting his official business from his residence.

Buckingham Palace also shared some of the heartwarming messages and well-wishes the King has received from the public.

One such message that provoked “much royal mirth” was a card from an adult featuring a drawing of a dog wearing a veterinary cone, with the caption “King Charles, at least you don’t have to wear a cone,” Buckingham Palace said.

Another message said, “I wanted to tell you I am thinking of you as you face your diagnosis and treatment and send prayers and every good wish for a speedy recovery.”

“Chin up, chest out, remain positive and don’t let it get you down. Trust me, it works, but the main thing is family.”

“Never give up. Be brave. Don’t push your limits. Get well soon,” read another.

