King ‘Doing Well’: Charles III Progressing After Prostate Procedure.

The King visited his daughter-in-law in the hospital on Friday morning, ahead of his own treatment.

Queen Camilla left the hospital in Marylebone in central London on Friday evening, having arrived with the King this morning.

Before leaving the hospital, she said of her husband: “He’s doing well, thank you.”

It appears that King Charles has made his health problem public as a way of sending a message to other men to get their prostates checked.

Following the disclosure, the NHS website saw a surge in searches about enlarged prostates, an interest welcomed by doctors and charities.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said the King was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness”.

He also thanked those who had “sent their good wishes”.