King ‘Doing Well’: Charles III Progressing After Prostate Procedure.

King Charles III has had his treatment procedure for an enlarged prostate gland, after being admitted to hospital in London on Friday morning.
Queen Camilla told the BBC the King is “doing well”. He is expected to spend at least one night at the hospital.
The procedure was carried out at the London Clinic private hospital, where Catherine, the Princess of Wales had surgery last week.
The King visited his daughter-in-law in the hospital on Friday morning, ahead of his own treatment.
Queen Camilla left the hospital in Marylebone in central London on Friday evening, having arrived with the King this morning.
Before leaving the hospital, she said of her husband: “He’s doing well, thank you.”
Following the disclosure, the NHS website saw a surge in searches about enlarged prostates, an interest welcomed by doctors and charities.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said the King was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness”.
He also thanked those who had “sent their good wishes”.
The plan for King Charles, aged 75, to have “corrective procedure” for his enlarged prostate was revealed by the palace last week. He travelled on Thursday from Sandringham to London to have the operation.
Source: BBC.