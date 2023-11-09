King’s College: “a partner in the shared mission to provide the best possible education for children in The Bahamas,” said Bahamas Prime Minister Davis

- Advertisement -

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During the Official Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting for King’s College School, The Bahamas, on November 7, 2023, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said that it was an institution that marked a “significant step forward in a shared commitment to quality education.”

“King’s College School, The Bahamas, as part of the global Inspired network, brings with it a rich history of academic excellence spanning over five decades,” Prime Minister Davis said, during the ceremony held at the school located on the Western Road. “It is this legacy that underpins our confidence in its potential to shape the future of education in our country.

“What sets this school apart is its commitment to the development of well-rounded individuals.”

Among those present were Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin and Deputy Permanent Secretary Ricardo Deveaux; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg; Minister of State for the Environment the Hon. Zane Lightbourne; and Ms. Usha Pitts, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy.

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that his administration, although working with a broader population of students, shared a similar philosophy when it comes to the holistic development of children and youth in The Bahamas.

“The challenges may be different, but the goals are the same: we want children from every school, every neighbourhood, and every island to be equipped with the knowledge, tools, and skills they need to thrive – not just at the tertiary level or in the workforce, but as well-balanced, happy, and fulfilled people and citizens,” he said.

“King’s College School mirrors these values in its core philosophy, which revolves around three pillars: Academics, Sports, and Performing & Creative Arts,” Prime Minister Davis added. “These pillars, underpinned by the Cambridge International Curriculum and the International Baccalaureate, promise an education that goes beyond textbooks. They foster an environment that encourages creativity, critical thinking, and curiosity – attributes that our government holds dear in its vision for Bahamian education.” Prime Minister noted that a good education was, at its heart, a promise.

“A promise that our children will be equipped with the academic and life skills they will need to navigate life; a promise that they will be exposed to ideas that will enable them to stretch and grow holistically; and a promise that our children will emerge as open-minded, dynamic individuals, equipped to succeed not just in The Bahamas, but anywhere in the world,” he said.

“King’s College certainly offers that promise to its students,” Prime Minister Davis added. “It is a promise that all academic institutions should embrace, and one that we hope every child in our nation will someday have access to.”

Prime Minister Davis said that his Government welcomed King’s College School as a partner in the shared mission to provide the best possible education for children in The Bahamas. That partnership, he added, was a testament to a “mutual vision for expanding the reach of quality education in this nation”.

“To Mr. Rossetti, the faculty, and every individual who has played a role in bringing this vision to life, congratulations on taking this critical step toward realizing this vision,” Prime Minister Davis said. “I look forward to observing the contributions this institution will make to the Bahamian educational landscape, as we all work together to mold the leaders, thinkers, and innovators of tomorrow.”