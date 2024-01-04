Kingsley Smith Jr MP Sworn In As Parliamentary Secretary In The Ministry For Grand Bahama

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsKingsley Smith Jr MP Sworn In As Parliamentary Secretary In The Ministry For Grand Bahama By Observer News - January 3, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt administered the Swearing-In Ceremony of Mr. Kingsley Smith, Jr., MP, as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the Office of the Governor General. Mr. Smith was recently elected Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini. Prime Minister Philip Davis said: “I can think of no better person to lend their expertise and passion for Grand Bahama and its people to the Ministry of Grand Bahama than Kingsley Smith.” In the group photo, from left: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis; Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt; Mr. Kingsley Smith, Jr.; and Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey. - Advertisement -