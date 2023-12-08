Kingsley Smith, Sworn in as Member of Parliament for West End and Bimini

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsKingsley Smith, Sworn in as Member of Parliament for West End and Bimini By Observer News - December 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Kingsley Smith was sworn in today, December 6, 2023 in the House of Assembly as the new member of parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini. Mr. Smith won his seat in the recent, November 22, By-Election in which he defeated Ricardo Grant of the Free National Movement. - Advertisement - NASSAU, The Bahamas — Kingsley Smith was sworn in today, December 6, 2023 in the House of Assembly as the new member of parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini. Mr. Smith won his seat in the recent, November 22, By-Election in which he defeated Ricardo Grant of the Free National Movement. - Advertisement -