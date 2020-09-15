BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — His Excellency Beretitenti Taneti Maamau, President of the Republic of Kiribati has extended best wishes and congratulations to the government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on its 37th Anniversary of Independence which is observed annually on September 19.

In a congratulatory message to His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis and Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, President Taneti Maamau said:

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Kiribati, I have the greatest honour to extend sincere congratulations to the government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day on September 19.”

His Excellency Taneti Maamau offered up traditional blessings to St. Kitts and Nevis as he expressed an interest to deepen mutual relations.

“As I commence my second term in office, allow me to reaffirm my government’s commitment to maintain and strengthen the mutual partnerships of our two countries and peoples, and offer Kiribati’s traditional blessings of Te Mauri, Te Raoi ao Te Tabomoa meaning good health, peace and prosperity,” President Taneti Maamau wrote in the congratulatory message.

Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis enjoy visa-free access to the Republic of Kiribati for 90 days.