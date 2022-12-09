Kittitian Jahzara Claxton World Cup-Bound

- Advertisement -

Sixteen-year-old Kittitian Jahzara Claxton will be on the plane to South Africa when the West Indies Women U19 travel for the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

The medium pacer was recently on the side that completed a tour to India, and just last week was one of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens recognised by the National Assembly in St Kitts and Nevis.

The Sandy Point native is also an accomplished track and field athlete, and a full international player for St Kitts and Nevis in Senior Women’s football. Her performances for the Leeward Islands U19 earned her selection initially for the West Indies side.

Cricket West Indies’(CWI) Selection Panel on Thursday named the 15-member West Indies Women’s Under 19s Rising Stars squad for the competition set for January 2023. The squad will again be led by batting all-rounder Ashmini Munisar, who captained the team on their tours to the USA, in August, and last month in India.

Lead Selector Mrs. Ann Browne-John said the Under 19 girls T20 World Cup will be a historic event, being the first of its kind in women’s international cricket.

“In preparation for this, the team embarked on tours of the USA and the recent Tri-Series in India against the hosts and New Zealand. These series have identified some competent up-and-coming batters like Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh and Trishan Holder, who are showing potential to transition to a higher level. We also had excellent performances from the two main spinners, captain Ashmini Munisar and Shalini Samaroo.”

She added that the preparation will culminate with a final camp to be held in Antigua this month.

“This international exposure would no doubt be extremely beneficial, not only to this group of players, but also serve as an investment and feeder group into the senior West Indies Women’s set-up.”

Captain Ashmini Munisar expressed her happiness in being selected to lead the squad.

“It is every cricketer’s dream to play for their country, let alone be able to captain their team. It is an immense honour that I get to do it at this historic inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup.

“We have been playing together for the past few months, and all the players are gelling and progressing quite nicely, and we’re all excited to represent the West Indies.”

The ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will feature 41 matches, being played from 14 to 29 January in South Africa. The official warm-up matches will be from 9 to 11 January. The 16 participating teams will play in four groups in the preliminary round. West Indies have been drawn in Group C alongside New Zealand, Ireland, and Indonesia.

WEST INDIES WOMEN UNDER 19s RISING STARS SQUAD

Ashmini Munisar (captain)

Asabi Callendar

Jahzara Claxton

Naijanni Cumberbatch

Earnisha Fontaine

Jannillea Glasgow

Realanna Grimmond

Trishan Holder

Zaida James

Djenaba Joseph

K D Jazz Mitchell

Shalini Samaroo

Shunelle Sawh

Lena Scott

Abini St Jean

Photo caption: Claxton participating in a SKCA U17 game last weekend