Kittitian Sent Back from England to Island in 1966 Leaving Behind Five Daughters in England.

ByEditor-June 21st 2023.

Recent declassfication of documents has revealed that hundreds of long-term sick and mentally ill people from the Windrush generation were forcibly repatriated to the Caribbean under a scheme that was supposed to be voluntary.

Formerly classified documents reveal that at least 411 people were sent back between the 1950s and the early 1970s, under a scheme that was meant to be voluntary.

Families say they were ripped apart and some were never reunited.

June Armatrading’s father, Joseph, was one of those sent back from England.