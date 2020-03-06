Clerk of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, is currently in the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao where she is set to speak at the Inspiring Ladies of the Caribbean Convention held in commemoration of International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8.

The three-day Convention, which runs from March 6-8 at the World Trade Centre in Willemstad, Curaçao, is organized by CLIP training and Consultancy NV out of Suriname, and is geared towards inspiring women to grow from good to great and also providing opportunities for women to expand their networks.

Mrs. Boddie-Thompson, who also serves as a Foreign Service Officer within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, will make her presentation on the topic “How to Let the Leader in you Emerge” on Saturday.

Dubbed “Seminar Saturday”, various aspects of the theme “Leadership” will also be explored by three other inspiring women from Suriname, Saint Lucia and Curaçao.

“I deem it a special honour to speak in Curaçao, because my grandmother who raised me travelled to Curaçao over 70 years ago to work as a house servant and now, I am here to empower the women of this island,” Mrs. Boddie-Thompson said. “I am therefore really excited to inspire the women through my own story having risen from humble beginnings, to shattering glass ceilings… I believe that having a vision, whilst trusting in God, and being determined, courageous and maintaining a resilient spirit, we can all achieve our desired goals in life.”

A Chevening Scholar, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration with Merit from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, and a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations with Honours from La Universidad Internacional in Cuernavaca, Mexico. She is also an Accredited Mediator by the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution in London.

She is the founder and Executive Director of the Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship, which was launched in 2014 and is the recipient of several scholarships from various organizations. In 2011, she was selected as a Caribbean-Canada Emerging Leader, and has served the Federation and the region as a CARICOM Youth Ambassador from 2013 until 2015.

Additionally, she was recognized as a One Young World Ambassador in 2013. She served as the President of the St. Kitts Methodist Circuit Youth and Young Adults Commission from 2014-16.

Mrs. Boddie-Thompson has also served as Leader of the Chevening Alumni Association of St. Kitts and Nevis since its inception in 2014 and was profiled as a Commonwealth Young Achiever in 2015. Most recently in 2019, she was the only Caribbean national selected to participate in the prestigious Young Diplomats Forum in London.