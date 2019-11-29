Kizwana Proctor of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) is the 2019 State Scholar of St. Kitts and Nevis, while Kachiqua Williams is the National TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Scholar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, announced Tuesday at the 31st Commencement Ceremony of the CFBC Class of 2019 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

To become the State Scholar, Ms. Proctor was assessed the national of St. Kitts and Nevis with the highest number of Grade 1 passes obtained in seven qualifying units for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE). As a result, Ms. Proctor will receive a scholarship of US $25,000 per annum for the duration of study towards the attainment of a first degree.

The National TVET Scholar will receive US $20,000 per annum for the duration of study towards a first degree.

The deputy prime minister also highlighted outstanding academic achievements by other students, including Runner-up State Scholar, Kervincia Webbe of the Nevis Sixth Form College; Runners-up Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) National Scholar, Christina Cho and Shamar Pemberton.

Congratulations were also extended to Geron Elliott, Scholar for the Most Outstanding Student from the Division of Teacher Education, and his runners-up Niola Thom, Serena Browne, and Danecia Richardson.

“All of you have distinguished yourselves by your performances,” he said. “As well rounded, motivated and disciplined individuals, it is for you to continue to manifest to the world that discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment.”

Minister Richards noted the pride of the Ministry of Education, as well as the government as a whole, of the achievements of the more than 300 graduands in the Class of 2019.

“Now I must remind you that you are standing tall and successful today on the shoulders of all the parents, relatives, friends, supporters and teachers who invested in you, of their time, talents, resources and energies. Class of 2019 do not ever take for granted any person who has helped you in your life,” the deputy prime minister said. “Further graduands, I challenge you to be citizens who make positive contributions to nation-building. I urge you to go forth and make the world better than you encountered it. There is no doubt that you possess the intellectual acumen that is critical for the advancement of our beloved country. Our country stands in need of all your creativity, energy, discipline and talent to continue its upward trajectory in national development. As you receive your certificates, diplomas, degrees and other awards this evening, ask yourself — how can I use my talents, my knowledge, my skills and my training to improve the lives of my fellow Kittitians and Nevisians?”