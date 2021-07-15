KLM announced Wednesday that its route network was closer to operating at full strength as it raises the number of destinations it is serving within South America and the Caribbean, reaching 2019 levels with 17 destinations at the end of the quarter.

Destinations currently served in South America include the likes of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia and San José and Liberia, Costa Rica, among others. Both destinations in Costa Rica have been recently added to the summer 2021 schedule with flights operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Destinations in the Caribbean within territory controlled by the Netherlands include Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. These destinations will see a larger number of weekly departures compared to 2019 in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, for the 2021 winter schedule, KLM will open flights to two new destinations, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago as well as Bridgetown, Barbados. The flights will operate three times a week with the Airbus A330 on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.