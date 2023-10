- Advertisement -

On two charges of Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, Kyle Hendricks of St. Paul’s, St. Kitts, received a sentence to His Majesty’s Prison.

The crimes were committed on July 21, 2020. On October 9th, 2023, His LordshipJustice Iain Morley, KC delivered his verdict. On one count, Mr. Hendricks will serve seven years in prison; on the other, he will serve ten years. The two phrases are scheduled to run simultaneously.