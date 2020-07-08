Close to 6,000 land parcels have been registered in St. Kitts and Nevis during 18 months after work began in January 2018 at the Land Registry.

“In 18 months, we have registered more than 4,000 titles in the Land Registry when it comes to St. Kitts and some neigh 2,000 titles in Nevis across land and so this has been very significant,” said Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs.

Minister Byron said that government is moving towards the digitization of the Land Registry, adding that it is a main area that the government is very proud of.

“Apart from being able to develop a process by which we can register (land) much more quickly, we are in the process of digitizing the whole process to make it more efficient and effective,” Hon. Byron said. “One of the things we are able to do and are doing at the current time is to be able to improve the way in which we identify lands in St. Kitts and Nevis. We have used drones to have flyovers and are in the process of being able to identify various plots of lands to be able to ensure that the whole process of land registration improves significantly.”

He said in early 2020 the government engaged a US company to assist in developing a cadastral mapping of all the lands in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The National Land Registry was established in 2017. Hon. Byron said establishing a dedicated Land Registry is essential to the ease of doing business and critical to economic activity.

“We have set up and established a new dedicated Land Registry that allows matters relating to land titles to be processed much more quickly than they had been in the past,” Hon. Byron explained. “This is critical in terms of economic activity as people need to approach banks to raise funds. You need to have titles to your land and property to use as mortgage instruments so we can move forward in our development of our country.”

The Land Registry, is now separated from the High Court to work closely with the St. Kitts and Nevis Inland Revenue Departments and Lands and Surveys Department. Other departments it works with are the Ministries of Sustainable Development and the Ministries of Communications and Physical Planning.