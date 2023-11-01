Large Fire Doused At Four Seasons Resort Hotel Gym–No Deaths Or Injuries. Cause Of Fire Not Known.

- Advertisement -

A massive fire broke out at Four Seasons Resort in Nevis on Tuesday on Tuesday around midnight, and firefighters were called and arrived promptly to put out the fire.

From a distance the fire looked really bad, but amazingly there have been no reported deaths or injuries.

Also, the preliminary reports suggest that the gym and pro shop areas at the Resort have been burned to the ground, but there is no damage to the main hotel building, kitchens, restaurants, or any of the guest rooms or villas.

WIC News had some video of the fire, which was posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Massive fire broke out at Four Seasons Resort in Nevis on Tuesday night resulting in destruction of gym and pro shop areas at the Resort. No casualties reported.#fire #massivefire #fourseasonshotel #fourseasonsresort #wicnews @FSNevis pic.twitter.com/5jyAFMqGNu — WIC News (@WIC_News) November 1, 2023

The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, also addressed the nation following this brutal incident. He said, “We have all been shocked tonight by the massive fire at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis.”

Brantley pledged the Government’s fullest support in getting the landmark resort hotel back to normal operations as soon as possible.

Dr. Terrance Drew also issued a press statement repeating that there had been no loss of life, and that the only areas of damage were the gym and the golf pro shop.

Drew has spoken to Billy Cueto, the General Manager of Four Seasons, but didn’t offer any speculation or information about the possible cause of the fire or whether an investigation had been started.

Dr. Drew also said that his thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the fire.

Sources: WIC, Twitter (X), SKNIS