LATAM Airlines Seeks $2.75b Loan to Exit Chap.11 Bankruptcy Status

June 13 (Reuters) – LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM.SN), the largest air transport group in Latin America, on Monday asked a bankruptcy judge to approve $2.75 billion in new loans to fund the company’s exit from Chapter 11.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity in Manhattan will review the request during a court hearing on June 23.

LATAM, which has operating units in Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Peru, says it has commitments for $2.75 billion in loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Securities Corp and Natixis, with an additional $1.17 billion agreement to refinance and extend its existing bankruptcy loan.