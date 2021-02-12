BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In the most intense encounter in the eighth segment of play in the first round of the St. Kitts National Domino Association (SKNDA) tournament on Thursday, February 11, at the New Town Community Centre, Latecomers Domino Club overcame Eagle Claws Domino Club 26-22.

For Latecomers, Norris Sharry and Robert Tyson won six games and lost two, while for Eagle Claws Ryan St. Marie and Kerone Roache won seven games and lost two.

Spartans Fig Tree Domino Club, which trailed in the early stages of their game against Poor Man Pocket Domino Club, made the quintessential comeback of the evening and handed Poor Man Pocket Domino Club a thrashing they will want to forget in quick time. Spartans earned a bonus point by winning the game 26-8.

For Spartans Fig Tree, Rameece ‘Rambo’ Belboda and Everton ‘Harris’ Boone won eight games and lost one, and Franks and Nady won four games, and lost three, while for Poor Man Pocket Allington ‘Leggy’ Berridge and Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins won three games and lost one.

Terminal Boyz Domino Club, which suffered its first loss in the tournament on February 7, went all out to prove what happened was purely bad luck. They did it in style by dispensing a stern to King Balang Domino Club which they annihilated 26-4. The feat earned Terminal Boyz a bonus point.

Lodge Domino Club which lost by default on February 7, overcame their misfortune by beating Newcomers I Domino Club 26-16; Masters Domino Club beat Newcomers II Domino Club 26-12; while Los Fuertes del Domino handed Til Ah Marnin Domino Club a 26-16 beating.

The game between Eagle Claws Domino Club and King Balang Domino Club, which was postponed from February 7, was played on Wednesday February 10. Eagle Claws who had only won one game previously, earned their second win by beating King Balang 26-18.

In the meantime, SKNDA Vice President, Keithly Blanchette, advised players that games that would have taken place on February 14 will instead be held on Tuesday, February 16 from 6:00 p.m. The change gives the players time to be with their loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

Blanchette also informed the teams that at the present rate of playing on two days in a week, SKNDA will be late in submitting names to Antigua and Barbuda of players from St. Kitts who will participate in the World Council of Domino Federation championships. He proposed that for the second round that they hold the games on three days in a week – Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Points standing after eight segments of play: Terminal Boyz, 37 points; Masters, 35 points; Poor Man Pocket, 27 points; Newcomers I, 27 points; Los Fuertes del Domino, 26 points: Latecomers, 25 points; Til Ah Marnin, 21 points; Lodge, 20 points; Spartans Fig Tree, 11 points; Eagle Claws, 10 points; Newcomers II, 5 points; and King Balang, 5 points.

The competition will continue on Tuesday, February 16, at the New Town Community Centre starting at 6:00 p.m. with teams meeting in the ninth segment of play in the first round.

Order of play: Newcomers I will face Terminal Boyz, Eagles Claws will come up against Poor Man Pocket, Spartans Fig Tree vs. Lodge, Latecomers vs. Til Ah Marnin, Los Fuertes del Domino will battle it out with Newcomers II, and Masters vs. King Balang.