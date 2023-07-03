Latest in Ukraine: Stalemate As Heavy Fighting Reported in Eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in early June seeking to take back territory that Russia occupied since beginning its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A new center opened Monday in The Hague focused on investigating and gathering evidence about potential Russian crimes of aggression toward Ukraine in connection with the conflict.

The International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) is set up to work alongside the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC can prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, but does not have a mandate for crimes of aggression.

The U.S. Justice Department said last month that the new ICPA “will play a critical role in the ecosystem for prosecuting atrocity crimes committed in Ukraine.”

As part of its investigations, the ICPA will examine the role Russian officials have played in the war.

Russia has denied targeting civilians or committing war crimes.

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Europe for a three-country trip to strengthen the international coalition against Russian aggression as the war in Ukraine continues into its second year.

The focus of Biden’s five-day visit next week, will be the annual NATO summit, held this year in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12.