Latin Ameican Leaders to Convene Dec. 14 for Pacific Alliance Summit

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) – Leaders of four Latin American nations will meet in Lima, Peru, on Dec. 14 for a meeting of the trade bloc known as the Pacific Alliance, Peru’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The presidents of Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru will attend the meeting, the ministry said in a tweet, during which Peru will assume the pro tempore presidency of the alliance.

The meeting was previously postponed after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo – who is under investigation on allegations of corruption – was barred from traveling for the event.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier on Wednesday said he will “very likely” travel to Peru for the event.