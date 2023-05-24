Latin America & Caribbean to Benefit from Increased WHO Budget

- Advertisement -

Latin America and the Caribbean countries (LAC) are expected to benefit from the decision taken by member countries of the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve the United Nations (UN) agency’s 2024-5 programme budget, which includes a 20 per cent increase in assessed contributions.

As a result of the new budget approved at the ongoing 76th World Health Assembly, the WHO global budget has increased to US$6,834.2 million, of which the Region of the Americas will receive US$313.7 million, a 1.2 per cent increase from 2022-2023.

“The Americas remains the most unequal region of the world, yet WHO covers a relatively small portion of PAHO’s operational costs,” said Dr Jarbas Barbosa, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) director.

“It is crucial that we ensure more equitable distribution of WHO funds so that we can continue to meet the urgent health needs of Latin America and the Caribbean,” he added.