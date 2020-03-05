During a brief ceremony held March 4 at Government House, the revised and updated laws of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Ordinances for the period 2010-17 were officially handed over along with the launch of the Law Commission website.

“This website puts at the first time all the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as ordinances of the Nevis Island Assembly online,” Attorney General, the Honourable Vincent Byron, said of the website, www.lawcommission.gov.kn. “They will be available to all of us practitioners and the general public online to be had at the touch of a button or to be downloaded to be printed and to be used in our everyday work.”

“As we in the government move forward to ensure that our country becomes digitally equipped, that we provide for a digital economy that our society becomes digitally proficient, this is a fundamental piece of work that has been done and it will redound to the benefit of all of us who practice or use laws on a daily basis,” he added. “As a Federation, we are proud of the progress we have made in improving and updating our laws.”