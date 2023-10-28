Lawsuit Accuses US Clothing Retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Of Funding Sex Trafficking.

“Because of this lawsuit and the brave men that have come forward, Abercrombie will have to answer for its many unacceptable actions and inactions that have destroyed the lives of dozens of young men,” said Brad Edwards, a civil lawyer who is now representing some of the alleged victims.

Earlier this month, the BBC published the findings of an investigation into a highly organised network that used a middleman to recruit young adult men for events with Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith. In response,

Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) – which also owns the Hollister brand – previously told the BBC it was “appalled and disgusted” by Mr Jeffries’ alleged behaviour. Through his lawyer, Mr Jeffries declined to comment.

The lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York claims that A&F knew, or should have known, it was providing the “financial lifeblood for a sex trafficking organisation” led by Mike Jeffries between at least 1992 and 2014 – while he was CEO of the company.