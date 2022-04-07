Leader of Campaign to Fund Trump Border Wall To Plead Guilty to Conspiracy, Tax Charges

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) – A decorated U.S. Air Force veteran accused of defrauding donors in a fundraising campaign to help former President Donald Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and three tax charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice revealed its plea agreement with Brian Kolfage, who led the “We Build the Wall” campaign, in a filing on Wednesday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Kolfage is expected to formally enter his plea on April 21 before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres. His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The government had in August 2020 charged Kolfage, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and two other defendants over We Build the Wall.

Kolfage, of Miramar Beach, Florida, created the private campaign in December 2018, 14 years after losing his legs and his right hand in a rocket attack in Iraq. He became steeped in conservative politics after returning from that country.

Prosecutors said Kolfage told prospective donors he would “not take a penny” as he raised more than $25 million, yet took more than $350,000 and spent money on a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry and cosmetic surgery, among other expenses.

The wire fraud conspiracy charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term. The tax charges, originally filed in Florida, include filing false tax returns and wire fraud.