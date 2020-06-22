The St. Kitts-Nevis Government’s Leadership Matters virtual forum series will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, with Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris headlining its ninth installment on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/ ) from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Leadership Matters went on hiatus in the run-up to the election of Friday, June 5th after having aired for eight consecutive weeks from Tuesday, March 24th to Tuesday, May 12th.

Notably, the well-executed and widely watched Leadership Matters served as the launchpad for the Team Unity coalition’s unprecedented, highly effective and mesmerizing 869 Forward virtual campaign events, which kicked off on Tuesday, May 19th, establishing a superior blueprint for the rest of the world to emulate regarding political campaigning in the age of coronavirus.

The wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum simulcasts on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/ live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, and is also streamed live on social media platforms including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, ZIZ’s audience can access Leadership Matters – which is a runaway success on social media – on ZIZ’s Facebook and YouTube pages, ZIZ’s Amazon Fire Stick App and the ZIZ News App (available online at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store).

The call-in numbers for Leadership Matters are 1(869) 466-2666, 662-8674, 767-4765 and 1(239) 645-4500. Questions can also be sent via WhatsApp to (869) 661-5683.