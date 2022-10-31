Learning Setback for Covid Kids, Race & Covid Treatment, Monkeypox Latest, World Covid Stats

The vast majority of hospitalized monkeypox patients observed in a report conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were found to be HIV-positive, bringing attention to the need for early treatment for those who have a high risk of developing a severe infection.
- Between August and October of this year, the CDC provided clinical consultations for 57 patients who had developed severe cases of monkeypox. Of the patients who received consultations, 82 percent had HIV infections.
- At 95 percent, the majority of patients were male and 68 percent were non-Hispanic Black. The CDC noted that 30 percent received intensive care unit (ICU) level care. About a quarter of the patients were experiencing homelessness.
Monkeypox was the cause or contributing factor for five the 12 patients who died in this report.
“Health care providers and public health professionals should be aware that severe morbidity and mortality associated with monkeypox have been observed during the current outbreak in the United States, particularly among highly immunocompromised persons,” the CDC said in its report.
HIV, which stands for human immunodeficiency virus, attacks the body’s immune system and can lead to AIDS if left untreated. The disease is currently incurable, but antiviral therapies are available which can suppress HIV activity to where it undetectable and untransmissible.
Reported monkeypox cases in the U.S. have been falling since they peaked in early August. The current seven-day moving average is 30 cases per day. Nearly all infections have occurred among men who have sex with men.
WORLD COVID-19 STATS
Coronavirus Cases:
635,527,157
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|635,527,157
|+77,431
|6,593,950
|+242
|614,723,018
|+187,065
|14,210,189
|36,184
|81,532
|845.9
|1
|USA
|99,345,927
|1,095,204
|96,897,652
|1,353,071
|2,609
|296,727
|3,271
|1,128,139,676
|3,369,540
|334,805,269
|2
|India
|44,653,592
|529,024
|44,106,656
|17,912
|698
|31,745
|376
|900,882,915
|640,454
|1,406,631,776
|3
|France
|36,809,617
|156,832
|35,718,794
|933,991
|869
|561,255
|2,391
|271,490,188
|4,139,547
|65,584,518
|4
|Germany
|35,571,130
|153,544
|33,876,300
|+54,900
|1,541,286
|1,406
|424,053
|1,830
|122,332,384
|1,458,359
|83,883,596
|5
|Brazil
|34,866,663
|688,155
|34,038,995
|139,513
|8,318
|161,904
|3,195
|63,776,166
|296,146
|215,353,593
|6
|S. Korea
|25,557,309
|+18,510
|29,176
|+18
|25,023,519
|+26,901
|504,614
|288
|497,903
|568
|15,804,065
|307,892
|51,329,899
|7
|UK
|23,898,489
|193,673
|23,529,026
|+11,661
|175,790
|146
|348,894
|2,827
|522,526,476
|7,628,357
|68,497,907
|8
|Italy
|23,531,023
|179,101
|22,884,717
|467,205
|227
|390,474
|2,972
|252,677,943
|4,192,936
|60,262,770
|9
|Japan
|22,295,592
|+22,341
|46,659
|+23
|20,497,367
|+2,797
|1,751,566
|129
|177,534
|372
|77,588,752
|617,819
|125,584,838
|10
|Russia
|21,429,506
|+5,781
|390,175
|+71
|20,803,197
|+7,073
|236,134
|2,300
|146,973
|2,676
|273,400,000
|1,875,095
|145,805,947
|11
|Turkey
|16,919,638
|101,203
|16,818,435
|0
|197,747
|1,183
|162,743,369
|1,902,052
|85,561,976
|12
|Spain
|13,511,768
|115,078
|13,294,994
|101,696
|339
|289,213
|2,463
|471,036,328
|10,082,298
|46,719,142
|13
|Vietnam
|11,502,474
|43,163
|10,602,996
|856,315
|56
|116,241
|436
|85,826,548
|867,342
|98,953,541
|14
|Australia
|10,377,788
|+1,135
|15,660
|10,216,900
|145,228
|46
|398,092
|601
|78,835,048
|3,024,116
|26,068,792
|15
|Argentina
|9,718,875
|129,991
|9,583,290
|+319
|5,594
|246
|211,233
|2,825
|35,716,069
|776,264
|46,010,234
|16
|Netherlands
|8,511,830
|22,810
|8,408,051
|+3,070
|80,969
|52
|494,545
|1,325
|21,107,399
|1,226,358
|17,211,447
|17
|Taiwan
|7,712,726
|+22,634
|12,831
|+59
|6,932,199
|+41,315
|767,696
|322,862
|537
|27,701,069
|1,159,594
|23,888,595
|18
|Iran
|7,557,437
|144,571
|7,331,767
|81,099
|129
|87,854
|1,681
|54,358,591
|631,909
|86,022,837
|19
|Mexico
|7,110,993
|330,392
|6,383,665
|396,936
|4,798
|54,050
|2,511
|18,564,291
|141,106
|131,562,772
|20
|Indonesia
|6,490,622
|158,597
|6,307,481
|24,544
|2,771
|23,253
|568
|110,403,412
|395,520
|279,134,505
|21
|Poland
|6,340,285
|118,124
|5,335,940
|886,221
|1,530
|168,000
|3,130
|37,631,079
|997,120
|37,739,785
|22
|Colombia
|6,309,716
|141,837
|6,137,878
|30,001
|342
|122,488
|2,753
|36,724,183
|712,914
|51,512,762
|23
|Portugal
|5,520,731
|25,228
|5,472,382
|23,121
|61
|544,420
|2,488
|45,059,939
|4,443,531
|10,140,570
|24
|Austria
|5,436,721
|20,979
|5,352,127
|63,615
|47
|599,635
|2,314
|200,127,858
|22,072,820
|9,066,710
|25
|Ukraine
|5,296,254
|110,008
|5,141,222
|+5,202
|45,024
|122,621
|2,547
|32,603,805
|754,855
|43,192,122
|26
|Greece
|5,135,200
|33,574
|5,063,611
|+7,602
|38,015
|115
|497,759
|3,254
|96,922,532
|9,394,780
|10,316,637
|27
|Malaysia
|4,900,051
|36,466
|4,832,220
|31,365
|60
|147,676
|1,099
|65,373,664
|1,970,210
|33,181,072
|28
|DPRK
|4,772,813
|74
|4,772,739
|0
|183,636
|3
|25,990,679
|29
|Chile
|4,756,206
|61,677
|4,670,084
|24,445
|102
|247,073
|3,204
|46,134,828
|2,396,590
|19,250,195
|30
|Thailand
|4,692,448
|+2,551
|32,955
|+33
|4,649,509
|9,984
|1,496
|66,960
|470
|17,270,775
|246,450
|70,078,203
|31
|Israel
|4,683,218
|11,763
|4,665,334
|6,121
|33
|502,168
|1,261
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|32
|Belgium
|4,612,239
|32,902
|4,515,750
|+3,353
|63,587
|73
|395,280
|2,820
|35,922,340
|3,078,633
|11,668,278
|33
|Canada
|4,336,860
|46,389
|4,210,730
|+2,754
|79,741
|99
|112,973
|1,208
|65,722,182
|1,712,031
|38,388,419
|34
|Switzerland
|4,211,438
|14,237
|4,083,127
|+3,723
|114,074
|73
|480,011
|1,623
|22,653,313
|2,581,975
|8,773,637
|35
|Czechia
|4,156,923
|+97
|41,580
|+2
|4,109,416
|+1,305
|5,927
|19
|387,166
|3,873
|56,468,283
|5,259,329
|10,736,784
|36
|Peru
|4,156,078
|+792
|217,005
|+33
|3,934,072
|+277
|5,001
|80
|123,384
|6,442
|35,739,666
|1,061,021
|33,684,208
|37
|South Africa
|4,028,160
|102,311
|3,912,506
|13,343
|192
|66,300
|1,684
|26,174,429
|430,811
|60,756,135
|38
|Philippines
|4,003,459
|64,033
|3,918,602
|20,824
|598
|35,583
|569
|33,282,570
|295,821
|112,508,994
|39
|Romania
|3,286,394
|67,186
|3,212,437
|6,771
|98
|172,683
|3,530
|25,454,060
|1,337,482
|19,031,335
|40
|Denmark
|3,135,747
|7,321
|3,117,785
|10,641
|2
|537,408
|1,255
|128,624,195
|22,043,753
|5,834,950
|41
|Sweden
|2,611,580
|20,628
|2,577,912
|+9,129
|13,040
|10
|255,562
|2,019
|19,051,812
|1,864,357
|10,218,971
|42
|Iraq
|2,461,247
|25,358
|2,435,588
|301
|21
|58,372
|601
|19,350,944
|458,934
|42,164,965
|43
|Serbia
|2,403,249
|17,235
|2,366,176
|19,838
|23
|277,735
|1,992
|11,358,654
|1,312,681
|8,653,016
|44
|Hungary
|2,141,513
|47,938
|2,061,999
|31,576
|25
|222,929
|4,990
|11,394,556
|1,186,160
|9,606,259
|45
|Singapore
|2,099,760
|1,676
|2,013,511
|84,573
|13
|353,284
|282
|24,618,507
|4,142,057
|5,943,546
|46
|Bangladesh
|2,035,152
|29,423
|1,980,509
|25,220
|1,331
|12,122
|175
|14,994,580
|89,314
|167,885,689
|47
|Hong Kong
|1,913,942
|10,385
|1,731,218
|172,339
|9
|251,692
|1,366
|66,284,763
|8,716,749
|7,604,299
|48
|Slovakia
|1,852,552
|20,601
|1,828,926
|3,025
|32
|339,283
|3,773
|7,332,191
|1,342,845
|5,460,193
|49
|New Zealand
|1,851,689
|+2,926
|3,103
|+2
|1,829,106
|+2,335
|19,480
|378,034
|633
|7,544,063
|1,540,170
|4,898,203
|50
|Georgia
|1,780,691
|16,900
|1,637,293
|126,498
|448,679
|4,258
|16,920,079
|4,263,340
|3,968,738
|51
|Jordan
|1,746,997
|14,122
|1,731,007
|1,868
|59
|169,597
|1,371
|17,201,885
|1,669,945
|10,300,869
|52
|Ireland
|1,672,319
|8,006
|1,655,976
|+464
|8,337
|20
|333,118
|1,595
|12,777,793
|2,545,276
|5,020,199
|53
|Pakistan
|1,574,067
|+38
|30,626
|1,538,689
|4,752
|48
|6,859
|133
|30,570,862
|133,213
|229,488,994
|54
|Norway
|1,464,752
|4,208
|1,459,189
|1,355
|20
|265,769
|764
|11,002,430
|1,996,315
|5,511,370
|55
|Kazakhstan
|1,394,729
|+15
|13,692
|1,380,159
|878
|24
|72,623
|713
|11,575,012
|602,707
|19,205,043
|56
|Finland
|1,348,737
|6,568
|1,307,210
|+2,102
|34,959
|21
|242,799
|1,182
|11,648,041
|2,096,872
|5,554,960
|57
|Bulgaria
|1,278,236
|37,860
|1,230,221
|10,155
|59
|186,751
|5,531
|10,700,481
|1,563,347
|6,844,597
|58
|Lithuania
|1,268,010
|9,391
|1,247,801
|10,818
|13
|476,390
|3,528
|10,222,379
|3,840,534
|2,661,708
|59
|Morocco
|1,265,589
|16,281
|1,249,093
|215
|293
|33,505
|431
|12,662,843
|335,237
|37,772,756
|60
|Croatia
|1,246,920
|17,136
|1,227,189
|2,595
|15
|307,177
|4,221
|5,306,131
|1,307,159
|4,059,286
|61
|Slovenia
|1,233,155
|6,885
|1,208,387
|17,883
|17
|593,424
|3,313
|2,766,010
|1,331,071
|2,078,034
|62
|Lebanon
|1,218,630
|10,706
|1,087,587
|120,337
|74
|182,297
|1,602
|4,795,578
|717,380
|6,684,849
|63
|Tunisia
|1,146,152
|29,257
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|101
|95,143
|2,429
|4,961,580
|411,864
|12,046,656
|64
|Guatemala
|1,140,447
|19,886
|1,119,348
|1,213
|5
|61,367
|1,070
|6,101,146
|328,300
|18,584,039
|65
|Costa Rica
|1,133,096
|8,990
|860,711
|263,395
|52
|218,645
|1,735
|4,659,757
|899,158
|5,182,354
|66
|Cuba
|1,111,284
|8,530
|1,102,684
|70
|23
|98,295
|754
|14,184,566
|1,254,644
|11,305,652
|67
|Bolivia
|1,109,447
|+10
|22,239
|1,067,886
|+554
|19,322
|220
|92,511
|1,854
|2,705,422
|225,590
|11,992,656
|68
|UAE
|1,037,347
|2,348
|1,016,325
|18,674
|102,893
|233
|195,129,307
|19,354,639
|10,081,785
|69
|Ecuador
|1,008,035
|35,920
|971,002
|1,113
|759
|55,651
|1,983
|3,082,403
|170,173
|18,113,361
|70
|Nepal
|1,000,550
|12,019
|987,979
|552
|33,103
|398
|5,956,299
|197,062
|30,225,582
|71
|Belarus
|994,037
|7,118
|985,592
|1,327
|105,381
|755
|13,646,641
|1,446,722
|9,432,800
|72
|Uruguay
|989,629
|7,515
|981,066
|1,048
|18
|283,073
|2,150
|6,114,822
|1,749,083
|3,496,016
|73
|Panama
|989,608
|8,506
|980,283
|819
|16
|222,536
|1,913
|7,145,230
|1,606,766
|4,446,964
|74
|Mongolia
|984,614
|2,179
|981,779
|656
|192
|291,472
|645
|4,030,048
|1,193,000
|3,378,078
|75
|Latvia
|951,164
|6,051
|936,895
|8,218
|3
|514,466
|3,273
|7,746,372
|4,189,862
|1,848,837
|76
|Azerbaijan
|823,247
|9,944
|812,982
|321
|79,925
|965
|7,319,300
|710,598
|10,300,205
|77
|Saudi Arabia
|822,132
|9,406
|808,170
|4,556
|87
|22,936
|262
|44,589,838
|1,243,966
|35,844,909
|78
|Paraguay
|717,955
|19,601
|698,317
|37
|7
|98,271
|2,683
|2,657,506
|363,751
|7,305,843
|79
|Bahrain
|689,820
|1,527
|685,916
|2,377
|2
|386,674
|856
|10,486,934
|5,878,382
|1,783,983
|80
|Sri Lanka
|671,070
|16,779
|654,259
|32
|31,103
|778
|6,486,117
|300,619
|21,575,842
|81
|Kuwait
|662,073
|2,568
|659,017
|488
|3
|151,147
|586
|8,416,379
|1,921,405
|4,380,326
|82
|Dominican Republic
|647,205
|4,384
|642,571
|250
|4
|58,537
|397
|3,657,057
|330,765
|11,056,370
|83
|Myanmar
|631,235
|19,480
|597,898
|13,857
|11,430
|353
|9,056,450
|163,985
|55,227,143
|84
|Palestine
|620,816
|5,404
|614,962
|450
|17
|116,137
|1,011
|3,078,533
|575,907
|5,345,541
|85
|Estonia
|606,498
|2,739
|524,990
|78,769
|5
|458,804
|2,072
|3,572,132
|2,702,251
|1,321,910
|86
|Cyprus
|599,118
|1,194
|589,589
|8,335
|60
|489,721
|976
|9,640,118
|7,879,860
|1,223,387
|87
|Moldova
|593,246
|11,887
|504,142
|77,217
|49
|147,825
|2,962
|3,216,305
|801,437
|4,013,171
|88
|Venezuela
|545,878
|5,820
|539,439
|619
|36
|18,652
|199
|3,359,014
|114,771
|29,266,991
|89
|Egypt
|515,645
|24,613
|442,182
|48,850
|122
|4,857
|232
|3,693,367
|34,792
|106,156,692
|90
|Libya
|507,034
|6,437
|500,555
|42
|72,014
|914
|2,482,676
|352,616
|7,040,745
|91
|Ethiopia
|493,940
|7,572
|472,088
|14,280
|2
|4,088
|63
|5,313,768
|43,984
|120,812,698
|92
|Réunion
|473,724
|899
|418,572
|54,253
|10
|521,687
|990
|1,603,660
|1,766,027
|908,061
|93
|Qatar
|468,737
|684
|466,203
|1,850
|2
|157,299
|230
|4,037,785
|1,355,000
|2,979,915
|94
|Honduras
|456,988
|11,037
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|105
|44,710
|1,080
|1,542,027
|150,865
|10,221,247
|95
|Armenia
|445,100
|8,706
|434,017
|2,377
|149,766
|2,929
|3,226,167
|1,085,533
|2,971,966
|96
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|399,891
|16,169
|377,626
|6,096
|123,069
|4,976
|1,873,043
|576,442
|3,249,317
|97
|Oman
|398,775
|4,260
|384,669
|9,846
|2
|74,901
|800
|25,000,000
|4,695,724
|5,323,993
|98
|North Macedonia
|344,075
|9,564
|334,249
|262
|165,317
|4,595
|2,140,213
|1,028,304
|2,081,304
|99
|Kenya
|339,113
|5,678
|333,025
|410
|1
|6,032
|101
|3,918,057
|69,697
|56,215,221
|100
|Zambia
|333,681
|4,017
|329,629
|35
|17,138
|206
|3,749,817
|192,592
|19,470,234
|101
|Albania
|332,966
|3,592
|327,771
|1,603
|116,163
|1,253
|1,941,032
|677,173
|2,866,374
|102
|Botswana
|326,344
|2,790
|322,955
|599
|1
|133,684
|1,143
|2,026,898
|830,300
|2,441,162
|103
|Luxembourg
|297,757
|1,133
|288,991
|7,633
|463,528
|1,764
|4,412,567
|6,869,188
|642,371
|104
|Montenegro
|282,730
|2,785
|279,440
|505
|6
|450,243
|4,435
|2,648,307
|4,217,385
|627,950
|105
|Algeria
|270,836
|6,881
|182,419
|81,536
|5,972
|152
|230,861
|5,091
|45,350,148
|106
|Nigeria
|266,138
|3,155
|259,457
|3,526
|11
|1,228
|15
|5,441,162
|25,104
|216,746,934
|107
|China
|259,959
|+521
|5,226
|250,455
|+230
|4,278
|20
|179
|4
|160,000,000
|110,461
|1,448,471,400
|108
|Zimbabwe
|257,893
|5,606
|251,904
|383
|12
|16,821
|366
|2,525,756
|164,744
|15,331,428
|109
|Uzbekistan
|244,572
|1,637
|241,486
|1,449
|23
|7,113
|48
|1,377,915
|40,077
|34,382,084
|110
|Brunei
|237,656
|225
|222,140
|15,291
|3
|533,542
|505
|717,784
|1,611,437
|445,431
|111
|Mozambique
|230,431
|2,224
|228,146
|61
|11
|6,964
|67
|1,371,127
|41,437
|33,089,461
|112
|Martinique
|223,728
|1,047
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|598,064
|2,799
|828,928
|2,215,870
|374,087
|113
|Laos
|216,236
|+7
|758
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|28,905
|101
|1,233,207
|164,845
|7,481,023
|114
|Kyrgyzstan
|206,399
|2,991
|196,406
|7,002
|131
|30,676
|445
|1,907,195
|283,460
|6,728,271
|115
|Iceland
|206,356
|213
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2
|597,453
|617
|1,996,384
|5,780,036
|345,393
|116
|Afghanistan
|203,063
|+70
|7,822
|+1
|180,575
|+38
|14,666
|1,124
|4,983
|192
|1,133,995
|27,825
|40,754,388
|117
|El Salvador
|201,785
|4,230
|179,410
|18,145
|8
|30,805
|646
|2,610,114
|398,467
|6,550,389
|118
|Guadeloupe
|196,270
|993
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|490,928
|2,484
|938,039
|2,346,306
|399,794
|119
|Maldives
|185,280
|308
|163,687
|21,285
|25
|342,486
|569
|2,213,831
|4,092,223
|540,985
|120
|Trinidad and Tobago
|184,713
|4,249
|179,927
|537
|8
|131,320
|3,021
|852,583
|606,137
|1,406,585
|121
|Ghana
|170,707
|1,460
|169,031
|216
|2
|5,269
|45
|2,516,653
|77,685
|32,395,450
|122
|Namibia
|169,908
|4,080
|165,763
|65
|64,509
|1,549
|1,062,663
|403,460
|2,633,874
|123
|Uganda
|169,396
|3,628
|100,431
|65,337
|3
|3,498
|75
|3,012,408
|62,198
|48,432,863
|124
|Jamaica
|151,931
|3,320
|99,392
|49,219
|50,897
|1,112
|1,183,986
|396,633
|2,985,094
|125
|Cambodia
|137,991
|+3
|3,056
|134,926
|+3
|9
|8,037
|178
|3,091,420
|180,062
|17,168,639
|126
|Rwanda
|132,584
|1,467
|131,061
|56
|9,748
|108
|5,841,019
|429,472
|13,600,464
|127
|Cameroon
|121,652
|1,935
|118,616
|1,101
|13
|4,358
|69
|1,751,774
|62,762
|27,911,548
|128
|Malta
|115,338
|808
|113,783
|747
|4
|259,751
|1,820
|2,076,941
|4,677,447
|444,033
|129
|Angola
|103,131
|1,917
|101,155
|59
|2,944
|55
|1,499,795
|42,818
|35,027,343
|130
|Barbados
|103,014
|560
|102,024
|430
|357,659
|1,944
|770,100
|2,673,745
|288,023
|131
|French Guiana
|94,259
|411
|11,254
|82,594
|2
|300,026
|1,308
|651,257
|2,072,951
|314,169
|132
|Channel Islands
|93,980
|205
|93,070
|705
|532,576
|1,162
|1,252,808
|7,099,551
|176,463
|133
|DRC
|93,086
|1,445
|83,534
|8,107
|977
|15
|846,704
|8,890
|95,240,792
|134
|Senegal
|88,679
|1,968
|86,609
|102
|5,023
|111
|1,146,543
|64,946
|17,653,671
|135
|Malawi
|88,073
|2,683
|84,974
|416
|67
|4,364
|133
|619,708
|30,708
|20,180,839
|136
|Ivory Coast
|87,773
|827
|86,924
|22
|3,164
|30
|1,641,754
|59,179
|27,742,298
|137
|Suriname
|81,185
|1,390
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|136,027
|2,329
|239,484
|401,259
|596,831
|138
|French Polynesia
|76,758
|649
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|270,119
|2,284
|284,164
|139
|New Caledonia
|74,377
|314
|73,915
|148
|9
|255,666
|1,079
|98,964
|340,182
|290,915
|140
|Eswatini
|73,558
|1,422
|72,088
|48
|62,084
|1,200
|1,045,903
|882,755
|1,184,817
|141
|Guyana
|71,437
|1,281
|70,134
|22
|89,966
|1,613
|701,210
|883,086
|794,045
|142
|Belize
|68,943
|687
|68,239
|17
|6
|167,260
|1,667
|576,016
|1,397,453
|412,190
|143
|Fiji
|68,264
|878
|66,323
|1,063
|75,059
|965
|663,953
|730,047
|909,466
|144
|Madagascar
|66,749
|1,411
|65,285
|53
|2,288
|48
|515,324
|17,661
|29,178,077
|145
|Sudan
|63,473
|4,972
|57,579
|922
|1,380
|108
|562,941
|12,240
|45,992,020
|146
|Mauritania
|63,355
|997
|62,225
|133
|12,924
|203
|994,015
|202,778
|4,901,981
|147
|Cabo Verde
|62,397
|410
|61,923
|64
|23
|109,916
|722
|401,622
|707,482
|567,678
|148
|Bhutan
|62,331
|21
|61,564
|746
|79,106
|27
|2,303,734
|2,923,739
|787,941
|149
|Syria
|57,357
|3,163
|54,181
|13
|2,962
|163
|146,269
|7,553
|19,364,809
|150
|Burundi
|50,470
|38
|50,183
|249
|3,998
|3
|345,742
|27,386
|12,624,840
|151
|Seychelles
|49,035
|171
|47,995
|869
|493,181
|1,720
|99,426
|152
|Gabon
|48,945
|306
|48,392
|247
|20,993
|131
|1,619,864
|694,763
|2,331,533
|153
|Andorra
|46,535
|155
|46,251
|129
|14
|600,738
|2,001
|249,838
|3,225,256
|77,463
|154
|Curaçao
|45,434
|289
|44,720
|425
|3
|274,478
|1,746
|496,693
|3,000,640
|165,529
|155
|Papua New Guinea
|45,393
|668
|43,982
|743
|7
|4,885
|72
|249,149
|26,813
|9,292,169
|156
|Aruba
|43,334
|232
|42,438
|664
|2
|402,699
|2,156
|177,885
|1,653,068
|107,609
|157
|Mauritius
|40,641
|1,030
|38,957
|654
|31,882
|808
|358,675
|281,374
|1,274,727
|158
|Mayotte
|40,320
|187
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|140,851
|653
|176,919
|618,038
|286,259
|159
|Tanzania
|39,804
|845
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|629
|13
|63,298,550
|160
|Togo
|39,298
|290
|38,997
|11
|4,527
|33
|797,681
|91,890
|8,680,837
|161
|Guinea
|38,047
|456
|37,118
|473
|8
|2,744
|33
|660,107
|47,607
|13,865,691
|162
|Isle of Man
|38,008
|116
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|443,335
|1,353
|150,753
|1,758,422
|85,732
|163
|Bahamas
|37,386
|833
|36,270
|283
|2
|93,345
|2,080
|256,731
|641,001
|400,516
|164
|Faeroe Islands
|34,658
|28
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|703,959
|569
|778,000
|15,802,409
|49,233
|165
|Lesotho
|34,490
|706
|25,980
|7,804
|15,852
|324
|431,221
|198,199
|2,175,699
|166
|Haiti
|33,811
|857
|32,177
|777
|2,895
|73
|132,422
|11,337
|11,680,283
|167
|Mali
|32,731
|742
|31,898
|91
|1,524
|35
|769,231
|35,822
|21,473,764
|168
|Cayman Islands
|31,006
|34
|8,553
|22,419
|1
|460,871
|505
|222,773
|3,311,280
|67,277
|169
|Saint Lucia
|29,550
|404
|29,095
|51
|159,632
|2,182
|210,983
|1,139,752
|185,113
|170
|Benin
|27,782
|163
|27,464
|155
|5
|2,173
|13
|604,310
|47,268
|12,784,726
|171
|Somalia
|27,237
|1,361
|13,182
|12,694
|1,617
|81
|400,466
|23,778
|16,841,795
|172
|Congo
|24,837
|386
|24,006
|445
|4,284
|67
|347,815
|59,991
|5,797,805
|173
|Timor-Leste
|23,300
|138
|23,102
|60
|17,014
|101
|278,529
|203,391
|1,369,429
|174
|Micronesia
|22,203
|55
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|188,979
|468
|21,923
|186,596
|117,489
|175
|Burkina Faso
|21,631
|387
|21,143
|101
|979
|18
|248,995
|11,265
|22,102,838
|176
|San Marino
|21,584
|119
|21,292
|173
|4
|633,240
|3,491
|157,634
|4,624,732
|34,085
|177
|Solomon Islands
|21,544
|153
|16,357
|5,034
|1
|29,874
|212
|5,117
|7,096
|721,159
|178
|Liechtenstein
|20,607
|87
|20,353
|167
|536,822
|2,266
|102,174
|2,661,682
|38,387
|179
|Gibraltar
|20,121
|108
|16,579
|3,434
|596,991
|3,204
|534,283
|15,852,213
|33,704
|180
|Grenada
|19,536
|237
|19,248
|51
|4
|172,161
|2,089
|179,808
|1,584,560
|113,475
|181
|Nicaragua
|18,491
|225
|4,225
|14,041
|2,728
|33
|6,779,100
|182
|Bermuda
|18,340
|148
|18,127
|65
|296,098
|2,389
|1,014,158
|16,373,497
|61,939
|183
|South Sudan
|17,823
|138
|17,335
|350
|1
|1,534
|12
|410,280
|35,313
|11,618,511
|184
|Tajikistan
|17,786
|125
|17,264
|397
|1,786
|13
|9,957,464
|185
|Equatorial Guinea
|17,171
|183
|16,814
|174
|5
|11,473
|122
|365,697
|244,342
|1,496,662
|186
|Tonga
|16,182
|12
|15,638
|532
|150,182
|111
|535,009
|4,965,327
|107,749
|187
|Samoa
|15,946
|29
|1,605
|14,312
|4
|78,847
|143
|187,397
|926,612
|202,239
|188
|Dominica
|15,760
|74
|15,673
|13
|217,848
|1,023
|229,344
|3,170,187
|72,344
|189
|Djibouti
|15,690
|189
|15,427
|74
|15,441
|186
|305,941
|301,094
|1,016,097
|190
|Marshall Islands
|15,389
|17
|15,358
|14
|22
|256,240
|283
|60,057
|191
|CAR
|15,260
|113
|14,615
|532
|2
|3,042
|23
|81,294
|16,205
|5,016,678
|192
|Monaco
|14,948
|63
|14,813
|72
|4
|375,738
|1,584
|78,646
|1,976,875
|39,783
|193
|Gambia
|12,508
|372
|12,028
|108
|4,889
|145
|155,686
|60,851
|2,558,482
|194
|Saint Martin
|12,026
|63
|1,399
|10,564
|7
|302,693
|1,586
|112,382
|2,828,643
|39,730
|195
|Greenland
|11,971
|21
|2,761
|9,189
|4
|210,117
|369
|164,926
|2,894,810
|56,973
|196
|Vanuatu
|11,951
|14
|11,931
|6
|37,134
|44
|24,976
|77,606
|321,832
|197
|Yemen
|11,939
|2,158
|9,124
|657
|23
|383
|69
|329,592
|10,579
|31,154,867
|198
|Caribbean Netherlands
|11,338
|36
|10,476
|826
|425,489
|1,351
|30,126
|1,130,559
|26,647
|199
|Sint Maarten
|10,922
|88
|10,823
|11
|248,419
|2,002
|62,056
|1,411,454
|43,966
|200
|Eritrea
|10,188
|103
|10,082
|3
|2,782
|28
|23,693
|6,470
|3,662,244
|201
|Niger
|9,931
|312
|8,890
|729
|1
|381
|12
|254,538
|9,759
|26,083,660
|202
|Antigua and Barbuda
|9,106
|146
|8,954
|6
|1
|91,509
|1,467
|18,901
|189,943
|99,509
|203
|Guinea-Bissau
|8,848
|176
|8,642
|30
|6
|4,288
|85
|145,231
|70,385
|2,063,367
|204
|Comoros
|8,762
|161
|8,421
|180
|9,656
|177
|907,419
|205
|Liberia
|7,991
|294
|7,683
|14
|2
|1,506
|55
|139,824
|26,356
|5,305,117
|206
|Sierra Leone
|7,754
|126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|933
|15
|259,958
|31,296
|8,306,436
|207
|Chad
|7,620
|194
|4,874
|2,552
|438
|11
|191,341
|10,988
|17,413,580
|208
|British Virgin Islands
|7,305
|64
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|238,757
|2,092
|107,339
|3,508,269
|30,596
|209
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|7,112
|115
|6,641
|356
|63,756
|1,031
|100,856
|904,125
|111,551
|210
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|6,548
|46
|6,482
|20
|121,550
|854
|124,861
|2,317,778
|53,871
|211
|Turks and Caicos
|6,429
|36
|6,364
|29
|4
|161,772
|906
|550,093
|13,841,952
|39,741
|212
|Cook Islands
|6,389
|1
|6,384
|4
|363,610
|57
|19,690
|1,120,596
|17,571
|213
|Sao Tome and Principe
|6,266
|77
|6,186
|3
|27,521
|338
|29,036
|127,530
|227,679
|214
|Palau
|5,513
|7
|5,499
|7
|1
|302,364
|384
|65,638
|3,599,956
|18,233
|215
|St. Barth
|5,323
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|535,244
|603
|78,646
|7,908,095
|9,945
|216
|Nauru
|4,611
|1
|4,605
|5
|422,911
|92
|20,509
|1,881,042
|10,903
|217
|Anguilla
|3,866
|12
|3,849
|5
|4
|253,841
|788
|51,382
|3,373,736
|15,230
|218
|Kiribati
|3,430
|13
|2,703
|714
|3
|27,792
|105
|123,419
|219
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|3,231
|1
|2,449
|781
|1
|561,035
|174
|25,120
|4,361,868
|5,759
|220
|Falkland Islands
|1,930
|1,930
|0
|545,352
|8,632
|2,439,107
|3,539
|221
|Saint Helena
|1,800
|2
|1,798
|294,358
|6,115
|222
|Montserrat
|1,403
|8
|1,376
|19
|282,578
|1,611
|17,762
|3,577,442
|4,965
|223
|Macao
|793
|6
|787
|0
|1,188
|9
|7,850
|11,760
|667,490
|224
|Wallis and Futuna
|761
|7
|438
|316
|69,295
|637
|20,508
|1,867,419
|10,982
|225
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|226
|Niue
|85
|83
|2
|52,404
|1,622
|227
|Vatican City
|29
|29
|0
|36,295
|799
|228
|Tuvalu
|23
|23
|1,906
|12,066
|229
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|9
|0
|16
|2
|626,161
|230
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|Total:
|635,527,157
|+77,431
|6,593,950
|+242
|614,723,018
|+187,065
|14,210,189
|36,184
|81,532.2
|845.9
