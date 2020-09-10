BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The theme for St. Kitts and Nevis’ 37th Anniversary of Independence: “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020,” was reflected on by this year’s Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series featured speaker, Mark Pennyfeather. He noted that resiliency is a hallmark of the Kittitian and Nevisian character.

Pennyfeather is a young mechanical engineer and is currently the Assistant Manager at KDP Enterprises & Air Express Incorporated.

“A society being resilient means working together,” said Pennyfeather. “Like when the Federation acquired Independence and brilliant minds and charismatic personalities paved the way. Or when the Federation rebounded from the great recession and hundreds of jobs were created at a rapid paste. Kittitians and Nevisians know what it means to be resilient.”

Pennyfeather said that such resilience was experienced during COVID-19.

“The Federation’s success so far in combatting COVID-19 despite the small size is a testament to the cooperative nature of our people,” he said. “Being resilient means disregarding what you have gone through whether you got off to a rough start or whether yesterday, last month or last year was a failure. The only thing that matters is how you adapt to your circumstances.”

Pennyfeather noted that people should search within themselves to figure out what they are doing to make themselves, their communities and the world better. He said it is important for persons to ask themselves, “how they are innovating today to secure a better future for them and our beloved country.”

The Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series, which was one of the major highlights for the 37th Independence celebrations, was delivered virtually this year in light of the social distancing protocols currently in place as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.